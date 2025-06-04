Britain pledges to keep the war going, will supply 100,000 drones to Ukraine by 2026 with a 4.5 billion pounds package

Britain has pledged to keep the Ukraine-Russia war ongoing by promising to supply 100,000 drones to Ukraine by 2026. As per reports, this will mark a ten-fold increase in Britain’s supply of drones to Ukraine.

The government of Britain under Keir Starmer endorsed an independently produced Strategic Defence Review that called for a more lethal, technology driven army to counter threats in new age warfare.

Britain has declared a 4.5 billion pound military support initiative for Ukraine. The 350 million pound drone package is included in that.

The formal announcement for the same will be made by Britain’s Defence Secretary John Healey at the 50-nation Ukraine joint Defence Contract Group in Brussels, co-hosted by Germany.

Britain added that it has completed the shipment of over 140,000 artillery shells to Ukraine since January this year and will spend an additional 247 million pounds to train Ukrainian troops.