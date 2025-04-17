Bulandshahr, UP: Speeding car runs over 12 college students waiting for bus at the roadside, 3 critical 

In UP’s Bulandshahr, a speeding car ran over 12 students who had come to the Amar Singh Degree College for their exams. The students were waiting for a bus by the side of the highway to go back home when a speeding and uncontrolled car ran over them.

Images from the incident show many students being loaded onto an ambulance. Some students were seen bleeding profusely and were visibly unconscious.

The incident occurred at the Aurangabad area in Bulandshahr. Most of the students were from the Narsena area who had come for exams. Injured students were taken to Lakhawati CHC.

As per reports, no doctor was there at the CHC when the injured students were taken there. Gathered students started protesting against the lack of emergency care. The doctor came only after police officials called them. 3 students named Varsha, Vishakha and Laxman have received critical injuries. Most of the students are from a nearby town called Bugrasi.

The car driver has been arrested and the car has been seized by the police.