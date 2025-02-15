A bus carrying Hindu pilgrims back from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to Kolkata was attacked by miscreants near Aurangabad in Bihar. The attackers hiding behind bushes on the roadside pelted stones on the bus, damaging it.

Sharing a video of the bus, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that certain anti-India forces are trying hard to disrupt this grand Hindu gathering of Maha Kumbh Mela. He posted, “A pilgrim bus traveling from Prayagraj to Kolkata was attacked near Aurangabad, Bihar. Miscreants hiding behind bushes pelted stones at the bus.”

Certain anti-India forces are trying hard to disrupt this grand Hindu gathering of Maha Kumbh. However, they will not succeed.

The video shows smashed windows of the bus operated by Shyamoli Parivahan. A voiceover says that there was sudden stone pelting on the bus coming from Prayagraj after crossing Chatara, and the attack broke the glasses of the windows. It said that the bus was attacked while it was running on the road.