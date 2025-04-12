Calcutta High Court orders deployment of central forces in Murshidabad to stop violence over Waqf Act

The Calcutta High Court has directed the deployment of central forces in the Murshidabad district to restore peace following escalating violent protests against the Waqf Act. This decision came in response to a petition filed by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the region.​

A special division bench comprising Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury convened on Saturday, despite the court’s recess, to hear the matter. During the proceedings, the state government was granted 30 minutes to present its stance and to tell what it planned to do to stop the violence. State officials argued that the deployment of central forces was unnecessary, noting that Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar had already been dispatched to Murshidabad to manage the situation.​

However, the bench emphasized that the court could not remain passive in the face of such allegations. The judges stated that restoring peace and harmony in Murshidabad was of paramount importance and that central forces could be deployed in other areas if the law and order situation demanded it.​

The bench also said that there is no point in saying that the rights of the state will be curtailed by the deployment of CAPF.

The court’s directive mandates that both the police and central forces work collaboratively to ensure the maintenance of peace in the district. The court emphasized that strict action must be taken against the actual perpetrators of violence, and ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible. It also stated that if similar law and order situations arise elsewhere in the state, the state government may request central force deployment in those areas as well.

Notably, BSF personnel have been deployed in Murshidabad already, as the area is within 50 km of the international border.