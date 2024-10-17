Canada didn’t act on Indian request to arrest and extradite gang members: MEA

On Thursday, October 17, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Canada failed to act on Indian request to arrest and extradite several gang members who have found safe refuge in Canada.

India was reacting to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s remarks that Canada believes in ‘One India’ policy.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “So we have seen those comments of Prime Minister Trudeau that he believes in one India policy. But so far, the actions that we have requested are against anti-India elements who actually go against one India, who call for dismemberment and disunity of the country, who espouse separatist ideology. No action has been taken.”

India and Canada’s diplomatic relations hit a new low this week after Canada said that senior Indian diplomats were “persons of interest” in the probe linked to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder.