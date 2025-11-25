Canada: Khalistan supporters desecrate Tricolour, raise ‘Kill Indian leaders’ slogans as police look on during SFJ’s ‘Khalistan Referendum’

The Indian flag has been desecrated once more in Canada, during an unofficial “Khalistan Referendum” organised by the terrorist group “Sikhs for Justice,” on 23rd November.

A video from the event in Ottawa depicted the tricolour’s desecration alongside a violent protest accompanied by anti-India chanting and sloganeering. The participants shouted inflammatory slogans including “kill Indian leaders and government officials.”

WOW ? A Khalistan “referendum” in Ottawa today ?? on the same day Carney meets with PM Modi at the G20



In Ottawa you can hear “KILL INDIA” slogans erupting ? @BezirganMocha pic.twitter.com/9ACw6cmiZs — Melissa ?? (@MelissaLMRogers) November 23, 2025

The demonstration occurred in front of the McNabb Community Centre and the SFJ claimed that people gathered from remote areas. It alleged that More than 53,000 Sikhs from British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec reportedly waited in line for more than two kilometres to cast their votes.

The authorities controlled the crowd but did not comment on the anti-India chants and the disrespect shown towards the flag. SFJ supremo Gurpatwant Singh Pannu spoke to his supporters through satellite communication.

Supporters of Khalistan took part in the voting process and Pannu declared the program as a triumph for the Khalistan movement. He even raised questions regarding the meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa which also transpired on the same day.

The SFJ group has been banned under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in India. This situation has intensified the potential for renewed tensions in the strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada.