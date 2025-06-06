Friday, June 6, 2025

Canadian PM Mark Carney invites PM Modi to attend G7 summit in Kananaskis

In a dramatic shift from the icy Trudeau era, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on X that he has been invited by newly elected Canadian PM Mark Carney to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis this month.

“Congratulated him on his recent victory and thanked him for the invite,” Modi wrote, adding that India and Canada, “as vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties,” will now work with “renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests.”

This marks a significant turnaround in relations that hit rock bottom under Justin Trudeau. The diplomatic fallout began after Trudeau accused India of a “potential” role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023—claims India strongly denied. Canada has thus far not provided any evidence linking Nijjar’s killing to Indian authorities.

