Cash for query scam: CBI files chargesheet against Mahua Moitra and submits it to Lokpal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and submitted it to the Lokpal in the ‘cash for query’ scam.

Notably, Lokpal had ordered a CBI inquiry against the TMC leader Mahua Moitra in the cash for query scam, and had also asked the agency to submit monthly updates in the case.

The Lokpal had also added that a detailed inquiry must be conducted against the TMC MP to get all the facts of the case.

Notably, in October 2023, the Indian political scene experienced a major tremor as BJP MP Nishkant Dubey wrote to the ethics committee of the Parliament seeking an inquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘Cash for Query’ matter. He based his complaint on the letter written by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who wrote that most of the questions asked by the TMC MP in Lok Sabha directly or indirectly benefit businessman Darshan Hiranandani.