On Saturday, March 23, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residences of TMC leader and expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra in the cash for query scam. Other places in Kolkata are also being raided in connection to the case.

CBI is conducting searches at TMC leader Mahua Moitra's residences and other places in Kolkata and other places in connection with alleged cash for query case.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/3FtJd19eHX — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Notably, Lokpal had ordered a CBI inquiry against the TMC leader Mahua Moitra in the cash for query scam, and had also asked the agency to submit monthly updates in the case.

The Lokpal added that a detailed inquiry must be conducted against the TMC MP to get all the facts of the case.

CBI initiated an inquiry against expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra on 25th November. The CBI is probing allegations that she was taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Mahuagate: TMC MP Mahua Moitra faces allegations of ‘cash for query’

On 8th December, Lok Sabha expelled Trinamool Congress’s MP Mahua Moitra based on the recommendations of the Ethics Committee in a cash-for-query case. Moitra was expelled hours after the Ethics Committee report was tabled in Lok Sabha.

On 14th October, the Indian political scene experienced a major tremor as BJP MP Nishkant Dubey wrote to the ethics committee seeking an inquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the ‘Cash for Query’ matter. He based his complaint on the letter written by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who alleged that most of the questions asked by the TMC MP in Lok Sabha directly or indirectly benefit businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Dehadrai also accused Moitra of “kidnapping” his pet dog Henry, adding another layer of complications to Mahuagate.

Moitra filed a case against Dubey and Dehadrai but never denied accepting gifts. Interestingly, she has also been accused of sharing her Lok Sabha credentials with Hiranandani so he can post questions independently. Hiranandani has reportedly turned approver in the case and submitted an affidavit suggesting the allegations against Moitra are true.