CBI arrests a man in Aizawl for raping a minor and uploading video on internet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Lalrampana, a resident of Aizawl, Mizoram, on charges of raping a minor and disseminating her video content online. The CBI’s successful apprehension was facilitated by the utilization of advanced cyber technology, forensic analysis, and international collaboration.

CBI Arrests Man in Child Sexual Assault Case from Aizawl pic.twitter.com/AKZwNV8kO6 — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) June 9, 2025

Following the registration of the case on May 30, 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted surveillance on the individual on June 4, 2025, resulting in a raid on his residence. During the raid, numerous digital items were seized. The CBI has substantiated that the accused engaged in the creation, storage, and online upload of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), which is a criminal offense.

Investigation revealed that the accused had sexually abused a child in Aizawl. He created this material by threatening and taking advantage of the child. The case was taken up by the CBI itself, as the victim or her family did not inform any police agency before the CBI arrived.