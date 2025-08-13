CBI arrests Mir Osman Ali, accused of rape during 2021 post poll violence in West Bengal, was hiding near a mosque in Ghaziabad

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an absconding accused in a rape case related to post-poll violence after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections. The accused has been reportedly identified as Mir Osman Ali, a worker of the Trinamool Congress party.

A statement by CBI stated that Ali was arrested from his hiding place near a mosque in the Illaychipur area of Ghaziabad. CBI registered the case on 30th August 2021. It has been alleged that on 4th May 2021, the accused entered the house of victim and committed rape on her.

CBI Arrests Absconding Accused in a Rape Case related to Post Poll Violence during State Assembly Elections in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/TCYjAOlbwO — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) August 13, 2025

CBI had filed chargesheet against the accused on in May 2022, and the accused was granted bail in September 2024 by the Calcutta High Court. CBI had filed an SLP in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order granting bail.

In spite of service of notice, neither the accused nor his Advocate appeared before the Supreme Court of India. Thereafter, on 02.08.2025, a non bailable warrant of arrest was issued against Mir Osman Ali and CBI was directed to produce him before the court on 13 August.

“After concerted efforts and on the basis of technical inputs, the accused who had been hiding near a mosque at Ilaychipur, Ghaziabad has been arrested and will be produced before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India today i.e. on 13.08.2025,” said the CBI statement.