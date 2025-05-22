CBI files chargesheet against former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in Kiru hydropower case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with an alleged corruption case linked to the Kiru hydroelectric project case.
Kiru hydroelectric power project is a run-of-the-river scheme being developed over the Chenab River in the Kishtwar Tehsil of Doha district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), India.
The case involves alleged corruption in the award of Rs 2,200 crore civil works. Following three years of investigation, CBI has submitted its findings before a special court, naming Satyapal Malik and five others as accused.
Meanwhile, Satyapal Malik has shared on X that he has been admitted to a hospital due to his poor health.
नमस्कार साथियों।— Satyapal Malik (@SatyapalMalik6) May 22, 2025
मेरे बहुत से शुभचिंतकों के फ़ोन आ रहे हैं जिन्हें उठाने में मैं असमर्थ हूं।अभी मेरी हालत बहुत खराब है मैं फिलहाल राममनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल दिल्ली में भर्ती हूं ओर किसी से भी बात करने की हालत में नहीं हूं। #satyapalmalik
संपर्क सूत्रks Rana -+91 93105 33211 pic.twitter.com/7oMJfHA9H4
Notably, Satyapal Malik was one of the Indian politicians whose videos were used by Pakistani politicians against India during Operation SIndoor.