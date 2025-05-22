CBI files chargesheet against former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in Kiru hydropower case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with an alleged corruption case linked to the Kiru hydroelectric project case.

Kiru hydroelectric power project is a run-of-the-river scheme being developed over the Chenab River in the Kishtwar Tehsil of Doha district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), India.

The case involves alleged corruption in the award of Rs 2,200 crore civil works. Following three years of investigation, CBI has submitted its findings before a special court, naming Satyapal Malik and five others as accused.

Meanwhile, Satyapal Malik has shared on X that he has been admitted to a hospital due to his poor health.

Notably, Satyapal Malik was one of the Indian politicians whose videos were used by Pakistani politicians against India during Operation SIndoor.