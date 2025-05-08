Thursday, May 8, 2025
Updated:

Satyapal Malik’s statement used in Pakistan National Assembly to claim that India orchestrated Pahalgam on its own citizens

A parliamentarian highlighted that Satyapal Malik in a conversation with Karan Thapar alleged that Baisaran Valley is a very protected location

OpIndia Staff
Screengrab of the video
Screenshot of the video.

As Pakistan continues to grapple with the fallout of ongoing “Operation Sindoor” launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, there are elements within India that are supporting the enemy in crafting a spurious narrative for their own political motives and personal animosities. One notable individual is Satyapal Malik, the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, whose statements have been echoed in the Pakistan’s national assembly to bolster its false propaganda.

A parliamentarian highlighted that Satyapal Malik in a conversation with Karan Thapar alleged that Baisaran Valley is a very protected location. She declared, “Army and police should have been present there. Nevertheless, not a single officer was in attendance. He directed this inquiry towards the Modi administration. He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should feel a sense of shame and offer an apology for the security oversight. Such sentiments have been increasingly expressed within India, yet they are being suppressed.”

Malik called Prime Minister Modi “shameless” and “cowardly” in an interview with the contentious “The Wire,” on 6th May. He asserted that the latter must apologize to the country for the terror incident. He charged that earlier intelligence reports warning of a possible terror assault in Pahalgam had been received by the central administration. However, the centre did nothing to prevent it. He labeled the attack a major intelligence and national security failure.

Additionally, he attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, contending that his security meetings before the attack were “just for show” and that there was no real planning or action. He added that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha should have resigned on ethical grounds and held him accountable for the security breach. Malik shrewdly exonerated Pakistan from its involvement in the attack and placed the blame on the Modi administration.

Similar to Malik, N Ram’s “The Hindu” also provided fodder to the hostile nation by publishing an unverified report alleging that three Indian fighter jets had crashed in the Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir, referencing a government official. However, the article was later retracted and the publication expressed regret, affirming that there was no official information from India concerning this event. Nevertheless, the news only further contributed to the disinformation peddled by Pakistan which is frantically trying to preserve its image after facing global and domestic disgrace at the hands of India.

