Central govt orders more changes and cuts in the Udaipur Files movie, ‘Nutan Sharma’ name to be removed

The Central Govt has ordered several changes and cuts in the controversial movie ‘The Udaipur Files’ that is reportedly based on the true event of the Kanhaiyalal murder case in Rajasthan.

As per reports, the Govt has asked the makers of the movie to remove all the mentions of ‘Nutan Sharma’ in the movie. Additionally the existing disclaimer has to be replaced by the provided disclaimer, with a voice-over added.

Changes ordered by the Union Government to 'Udaipur Files' Movie.



Add a detailed disclaimer, replace 'Nutan Sharma' name, remove certain dialogues, and remove AI-generated scene showing a Saudi Arabian turban.#UdaipurFiles #SupremeCourt https://t.co/EOQLWf36CR pic.twitter.com/RIDnxxQ9Ii — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 21, 2025

Frames in the credits of the movie that thank various individuals have to be removed. Apart from that, an AI-generated scene depicting a Saudi Arabian style headgear has to be removed.

The character Nutan Sharma’s dialogue ‘maine toh wohi kaha hai jo Dharm Grantho main likha hai’ has to be removed as per the government’s order.

A dialogue between two characters called Hafiz and Makbool, mentioning Baluchi people have to be removed too.

Following the Central government’s submission that more changes have been ordered in the movie, the Supreme Court has extended the stay on the movie till July 24.