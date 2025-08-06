On 6th August, the Central government cleared the film Udaipur Files for release and dismissed all revision petitions filed against it. The movie is based on the brutal murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed at his shop in Udaipur, Rajasthan, by two Islamists. He was murdered for supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media.

The film had faced legal hurdles following claims that it vilified Muslims and could influence the ongoing trial of the accused. However, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting upheld the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification. The ministry noted that due process was followed. Not to forget, filmmakers were asked to make 55 changes before the certificate was issued, and the changes were duly made by the makers. The ministry further added that the filmmakers also made some voluntary cuts in the film.

While citing the directions from the Delhi High Court, the ministry added that no case was made out for additional intervention under the Cinematograph Act. The Court had earlier stayed the film’s release but allowed the Centre to take a fresh decision. The Supreme Court had refused to stay the release of the film. The film is now set to release on 8th August.