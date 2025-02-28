Chess Grandmaster Boris Spassky, who took part in ‘Match of the century’ against Bobby Fischer, dies at the age of 88

The Russian Chess Grandmaster Bruce Spassky has died at the age of 88. Spassky was the tenth World Chess Champion, holding the title from 1969 to 1972. However, he is mostly known for his match against US Grandmaster Bobby Fischer, in what is known as the ‘Match of the century’.

The 1972 showdown between Boris Spassky and Bobby Fischer was dubbed the ‘Match of the Century’, and was played at the peak of the Cold War. Spassky fought the Cold War for the Soviets against the American Grandmaster Fischer on the Chess board.

Spassky’s rival, Bobby Fischer, passed away in Iceland in 2008 and now the Russian Chess great has passed on as well.

Boris Spassky is known as one of the greatest Chess players to have ever lived. He was a World Chess Championship candidate on a remarkable 7 occasions.





