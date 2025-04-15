Chhattisgarh: 4 of a conversion gang arrested for trying to mislead people over ‘faith healing’ on Hanuman Jayanti 

In Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir Champa, 4 persons, including 2 women have been arrested for trying to convert locals through misleading claims of ‘faith healing’ and magic cures. The incident occurred on Hanuman Jayanti on April 12.

Mobile phones, TV sets and sound system devices have been seized from the individuals. The alleged conversion activity was going on in the Modi complex building in the BDM Hospital Road. Upon complaint by ocal Hindu activists,a team under Station In-charge JO Gupta arrived at the spot and detained the accused individuals.

Patrika reported that the accused persons, namely Vinny Wilfred, Yogesh Sahu, Vinbhai Mekwan, and Anusuya Anant admitted to offering money to people for converting. They have been booked under sections 3 and 299 of BNS.

Some of the locals gathered at the event told that the event was a prayer meeting held for ‘washing sins’, and healing people.