On 30th May, nine individuals, including five women and a pastor, were arrested in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh for allegedly attempting to convert a Hindu family to Christianity. The incident came to light after a local resident lodged a police complaint following a ‘healing service meeting’ organised at night in the home of one Madhuri Tandi near the Raipur-Durg check-post.

According to Durg police, the arrested individuals include 50-year-old Mamta Kumari Dixit, 42-year-old Sapan Deep, their son 24-year-old Shubham, 35-year-old Rajesh Patel, his wife 35-year-old Madhuri Tandi, 40-year-old Nita Baghel, her daughter 21-year-old Devanti, 30-year-old Bini Tandi and 36-year-old Ribero Williams. Police acted promptly on the complaint and registered an FIR under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act.

The accused were allegedly trying to pressure the family during the prayer event to convert to Christianity. The police confirmed the arrest on Friday.