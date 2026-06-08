BBC sanitises Antifa terror: British broadcaster calls Antifa attackers ‘protestors’ after US court hands them 450 years in prison over Texas ICE attack, cop shooting

The BBC has a penchant for humanising Islamic terrorists and stirring sympathy for ideologically aligned individuals, regardless of how heinous a crime they may have committed. The state broadcaster of the United Kingdom gave ‘protestors being incarcerated’ victimhood spin to the conviction and sentencing of eight Antifa terrorists who ambushed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Alvarado in the US’s Texas, and shot a police officer in the neck.

Eight Antifa terrorists collectively sentenced to 450 years in prison; BBC portrays convicts as ‘protestors’ being jailed for their activism

On the 23rd of June 2026, eight members of a North Texas Antifa cell were sentenced in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, to a combined 450 years in jail. The accused persons Benjamin Hanil Song, Maricela Rueda, Cameron Arnold, Savanna Batten, Zachary Evetts, Bradford Morris, and Daniel Rolando Sanchez Estrada were convicted in February-March 2026 for their roles in the attack on 4th July 2025 on the Prairieland ICE Detention Centre in Alvarado. The facility housed immigrants awaiting deportation to their home countries.

With 46 witnesses and 210 exhibits, the prosecutors proved at trial that the accused persons formed a coordinated Antifa cell. The Antifa ‘activists’ used encrypted applications, monikers, Faraday bags, and reconnaissance to plan a violent attack. The US Justice Department said that at least eleven Antifa terrorists arrived in black bloc attire, had their faces covered. They were armed with at least 11 firearms, body armour, and military-grade first-aid kits with tourniquets. The Antifa terrorists also carried explosives/fireworks.

After arriving at ICE’s detention facility, the Antifa terrorists began shooting off and throwing fireworks (explosives) at the facility and vandalising vehicles and a guard shack on Prairieland property.

“Trial testimony reflected that, late at night on July 4, 2025, at least eleven of the defendants rioted and attacked the Prairieland Detention Centre in Alvarado, Texas, which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was using to house illegal aliens awaiting deportation. The defendants dressed in “black bloc”—dark clothing with head and face coverings that concealed their identities—designed to hide each individual’s identity but also to aid and abet those members engaged in illegal acts by making members indistinguishable from one another to law enforcement,” the US Justice Department said.

The Antifa terrorists attacked the detention facility by shooting off and throwing fireworks, vandalising vehicles and a guard shack, slashing tyres, breaking surveillance cameras, and spray-painting derogatory graffiti.

When an Alvarado police officer responded to the 911 call from correctional officers, the Antifa cell leader Benjamin Hanil Song, who is a former US Marine Corps reservist and Nathan Baumann, shouted “get to the rifles” on bodycam audio and opened fire. The bullet fired by Song struck the police officer in the neck/shoulder. Although Song fled the scene immediately, he was captured on 15th July 2025.

The prosecutors presented evidence showing how the Antifa operatives were working in an organised fashion to attack the detention centre in Alvarado. These included numerous chats of the members, who used an encrypted messaging app to coordinate with each other that had auto-delete functions, permanently deleting some Antifa Cell members’ communications.

The court convicted eight of the Antifa terrorists involved in the Alvarado ICE detention centre attack on the charges of rioting, using weapons and explosives, providing material support to terrorists, obstruction, and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The federal court sentenced Benjamin Hanil Song, who was convicted of the attempted murder of a police officer, to 100 years in prison.

Convict Maricela Rueda was sentenced to 70 years in prison; Cameron Arnold was sentenced to 50 years in prison; Savanna Batten was sentenced to 50 years in prison; Zachary Evetts was sentenced to 50 years in prison; Bradford Morris was sentenced to 50 years in prison; Elizabeth Soto was sentenced to 50 years in prison; and Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Despite there being evidentiary proof establishing that the convicts not only subscribed to the Antifa ideology but also worked in a coordinated manner to carry out a violent attack on an ICE detention centre, the BBC described the Antifa links of the convicts as “alleged”.

The Islamo-leftist propaganda outlet passed off a planned armed ambush with gunfire on police as a “protest”.

“Eight people with alleged ties to Antifa collectively sentenced to 450 years in prison over ICE centre protest,” the BBC wrote on X on 24th June.The

The BBC’s blatant attempt at sympathetically contextualising the attack and conviction of the Antifa terrorists, decoupling the convicts and the Antifa ideology, and giving a victimhood spin to the left-aligned perpetrators attracted severe backlash online.

Many said that while the Antifa terrorists were sentenced for planning a terrorist attack, shooting a law enforcement officer in the neck, the BBC framed their sentencing as an unfair outcome of ‘protesting’.

In fact, some X users added context to the BBC’s post and wrote, “

The individuals were sentenced for a terrorist attack involving explosives and the attempted murder of a police officer, not a protest. Following their convictions, their ties to the group are no longer alleged.”

The “alleged” dodge and the erasure of the police officer’s shooting show that leftist media outlets like the BBC have no qualms about downplaying even the attempted murder of an ideological adversary or a police officer simply doing his job to whitewash those ideologically aligned with them.

Further humanising the attempted murder convict Benjamin Song, the BCC cited an Associated Press report quoting Song’s mother Hope disputing ‘claims’ that Benjamin shot the officer and claiming that her son “didn’t intend to hurt anyone”. How utterly shocking and believable it is that the family members of a murder convict claim that he/she did not commit any crime.

In one single article, the BBC not only decoupled Antifa or “anti-fascist” ideology from the convicted individuals but also whitewashed the far-left extremist ideology itself. In short, the BBC said, “Look, the protestors who attacked the ICE facility and shot a police officer were not linked to Antifa ideology, even though one of them shot a police guy in the neck, they did not intend to hurt anyone. Also, Antifa is just an ideology and subscribing to it is not a crime.”

The BBC, however, has exhibited a well-documented pattern of inserting sympathetic ‘context’, using the “alleged” framing to downplay even legally proven crimes of ‘activists’ aligned with their leftist ideology.

Such is their institutional bias and commitment to shielding those the left liberals across the world usually portray as victims, despite their predatory antecedents, that the BBC chose to humanise Antifa terrorists in the US but did not cover the recently released Rape Gang Inquiry Report in its home country the UK, because around 87 to 95% rapists were identified as Pakistani Muslim men victimising non-Muslim girls due to religious hatred.

Back in 2022, the BBC’s anti-Hindu Leicester violence reportage was riddled with anti-Hindu bias, with a deliberate attempt at villainising Hindutva and the BJP-RSS, even though there was nothing linked to RSS, BJP, or so-called Right-Wing extremists or fascist orientation to the violence at all. The BBC had conveniently shifted the blame for the Muslim-orchestrated violence and hatred to Hindus.

In August 2024, when Hindus were being singled out, raped, looted, and killed by Muslim mobs in Bangladesh, the BBC had claimed that the “far-right” was spreading false claims about Muslims targeting Hindu minorities. Driven by the ideological imperative of Muslim saviourism, the BBC framed the Islamist onslaught against Hindus, and the desecration of their temple,s as “political violence” or political retribution for supporting the ousted PM Sheikh Hasina’s party.

In May this year, the BBC ran the headline “Selling children to survive: Afghan fathers forced to make impossible choices.” In this story, the BBC profiled Afghan men who were selling their daughters as young as five-year-old daughters into marriage or servitude in exchange for money.

OpIndia reported on how the BBC humanised the “impossible choices” of Afghan fathers and desperation. Instead of highlighting the blatant child trafficking and victimisation of minor girls, the BBC invoked sympathy for men selling off their daughters to pay bills.

Clearly, when violence of depravity comes from ideological or religious groups/individuals aligned with leftist causes, be it Antifa or Islamism, the BBC inserts soft language, passes off its sympathetic narrative as context, and downplays their crimes regardless of convictions, sentences, or the naked truth.