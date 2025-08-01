Chhattisgarh: Principal of Mother Teresa School, Ila Evan Colvin, arrested after she sealed Nursery student mouth with tape over ‘Radhe Radhe’ greeting

In Durg, Chhattisgarh, a school principal has been arrested for beating up a 3-and-half-year-old student and sticking tape on her mouth as punishment for using ‘Radhe Radhe’ as a greeting. The arrest reportedly happened on Thursday, July 31 while the incident took place a day earlier.

The Principal first beat up the child and then put a tape over her mouth just because she said ‘Radhe Radhe’.

The incident reportedly took place in Mother Teresa English Medium School in Bagdumar village under Nandini police station limit.

A police official said, “The child studies in nursery in the school. School principal Ila Evan Colvin was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) and 299 as well as section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for causing hurt, outraging religious feelings, cruelty to children, and other offences.”