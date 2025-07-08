China-Nepal ‘Friendship’ bridge gets washed off in floods at Rasuwagadhi, 120 Km from Kathmandu

A devastating flood in the Lende river has washed away the China-Nepal ‘Friendship’ bridge in the border point near Rasuwagadhi, 120 Km away from capital Kathmandu, as per reports.

“The flood has swept away the Friendship Bridge and several EVs at the dry port, individuals trapped in the flood have been rescued, including security personnel who were part of the rescue operation”, Arjun Prudel, district officer of Rasuwagadhi, informed the Kathmandu Post.

Early this morning: Nepal-China Border Flood Disaster. July 08, 2025



📍Rasuwagadi, 120 km north of Kathmandu.



18 people missing: 12 Nepali, 6 Chinese nationals



Friendship Bridge destroyed, halting all trade through the Rasuwagadi route



The Rasuwagadhi border point, a key centre for people’s commute, trade and exchange, has suffered heavy damages in the flood too. The Nepal Army was mobilised for rescue operations and a helicopter was called in too. However, adverse weather conditions in the area and extensive damages have made rescue and relief operations hazardous.

Reports stated that over 18 Nepali and 6 Chinese nationals are missing, presumably dead, in the floods. Dozens of trucks, EVs and other vehicles waiting for customs clearance at the border post have been lost.