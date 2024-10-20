Chinese President Xi respects me and knows I am f**king crazy: US Presidential candidate Donald Trump

United States is set for its Presidential election in the first week of November when the country will choose between current Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Ahead of the elections, Donald Trump sat down with Wall Street Journal’s editorial board to discuss a variety of issues.

When asked about Taiwan, Donald Trump said that he would impose tariffs on China if it sought to blockade Taiwan. “I would say: if you go into Taiwan, I’m sorry to do this, I’m going to tax you at 150% to 200%,” Donald Trump said.

Trump further said that he would not have to use military force against China to prevent a blockade of Taiwan, because President Xi respects me and he knows I am f**king crazy.

“I had a very strong relationship with him. He was actually a really good, I don’t want to say friend – I don’t want to act foolish, ‘he was my friend’ – but I got along with him great”, Trump added.