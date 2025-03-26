CM Yogi on Waqf: ‘They have only done land grabbing, not a single work of public welfare’, stresses the necessity for Waqf Amendment Bill

CM Yogi appeared on Smita Prakash’s podcast on Wednesday. Answering a question where Smita Prakash asked the CM of UP about allegations by politicians like Owaisi that the BJP is trying to capture the land of mosques through the Waqf Amendment Act, he said, “What will the BJP do with the mosque land? They are only trying to mislead the public.

#WATCH | On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says "…Waqf ke naam par akhir kitni zameen par kabza karoge?…What will the BJP do by capturing Masjids? I think they are trying to mislead…Have they done any welfare work in the name of Waqf? They have… pic.twitter.com/OW1nqyDjq0 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025

CM Yogi further added, “How much more land they want to acquire and encroach in the name of Waqf. The Waqf provisions have been massively misused for personal gains and rampant land grabbing. the properties are never used for any acts of public welfare, but only for benefits of some few individuals. The provision that any land can be claimed by Waqf and it naturally becomes Waqf property is ridiculous. Who gave them that power? Which country do they think they live in? Waqf Amendmend Act is the need of the hour. It will try to right the wrongs and prevent further conflicts and litigations.