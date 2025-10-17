Ahead of the upcoming India Maritime Week (IMW), 2025, the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a public-sector shipbuilding company, is set to launch three technologically advanced vessels, including India’s largest dredger, Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger, DCI Dredge Godavari, for the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) on Saturday (18th October).

The other two vessels are the sixth Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) for the Indian Navy, and a Hybrid Electric Methanol-Ready Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) designed for the global offshore wind energy sector.

A tribute to India’s maritime might!

The three vessels represent three emerging industries of defence shipbuilding, dredging, and offshore renewables. Highlighting India’s growing maritime might, each of these vessels fulfils a national strategic requirement.

The Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, a 78-metre-long water shaft to be commissioned as the INS Magdala, is a demonstration of India’s emerging self-reliance in the field of defence manufacturing. It was indigenously developed as part of a contract for eight vessels signed in April 2019. It will be launched at the Kochi Yard of the CSL. The 896-tonne vessel is capable of achieving a speed of up to 25 knots. The craft is equipped with underwater sensors, lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets and mine-laying capabilities. It is capable of conducting low-intensity maritime operations, Anti-Submarine Warfare missions in coordination with aircraft, in addition to search and rescue operations in coastal waters. It will replace the Indian Navy’s Abhay-class corvettes.

The Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger is not only the largest dredger in the country but is also among the biggest in Asia. The 93-metre-long and 19.3-metre-wide, 12,000 cubic-metre trailer suction hopper dredger is developed in collaboration with the global leaders Royal IHC, Netherlands. The DCI Dredge Godavari will be India’s most sophisticated dredger so far. It is 127 metres long and has a dredging depth of 36 metres. It will enhance DCI’s capacity manifold with respect to port deepening, reclamation and maintenance dredging activities.

The Hybrid Electric Methanol-Ready Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) has been built in association with the globally acclaimed Kongsberg Maritime, Norway. It is a 93 metre long vessel, which is an example of India’s expanding capabilities in building advanced, next-generation offshore support vessels. It will support commissioning, installation and maintenance of offshore wind turbines. The vessel is equipped with hybrid-electric propulsion, methanol-ready engines, large lithium-ion battery packs, dynamic positioning (DP2), and a motion-compensated gateway system. Its advanced features make it capable of carrying out operations with safety and efficiency even in rough seas.

The India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 begins on October 27, 2025 and concludes on October 31, 2025. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and the Indian Ports Association (IPA) at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. It is expected to be attended by industry leaders, innovators, educators, and policymakers from over 100 countries.