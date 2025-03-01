Tamil Nadu: Collector blames 3 year old infant for ‘provoking’ sexual assault, BJP slams him

AP Mahabharathi, a Collector posted in the Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu, came under the scanner over his remarks wherein he blamed a 3.5-year-old victim of sexual assault of provoking the accused.

In a video that surfaced on social media, AP Mahabharathi was heard saying, “As per the report I got, the child spat on the boy’s face that morning. That may be the reason. We have to compulsorily look at both sides.”

“Prevention is better than cure. Parents must sensitise their toddler kids. We have to enhance the sensitisation, we can’t tell the toddlers, parents should do it,” he further claimed.

The district collector was seen contextualising the sexual assault on a 3.5-year-old child in Seerkazhi. After the video of his controversial remarks went viral on social media, AP Mahabharathi was removed as the collector of the Mayiladuthurai district.

He was replaced by IAS H. S. Sreekanth, the Commissioner of Erode Municipal Corporation. BJP leader had slammed AP Mahabharathi for his distasteful remarks in a post on Friday (28th February).

He tweeted, “The Mayiladuthurai District Collector has claimed that the 3.5-year-old victim also bears some blame in the horrific sexual assault case. On behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu, we strongly condemn his outrageous remarks.”