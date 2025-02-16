Comedian Anubhav Bassi’s Lucknow show cancelled after warning over ‘foul language’

Following a complaint by the UP Women’s Commission’s vice-chairperson, the shows of comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in Lucknow have been cancelled due to concerns over inappropriate content. Authorities cited potential law and order issues as reasons for the cancellation.

Notably, UP Women Commission had earlier asked the DGP to ensure no profanities are used during his show.

The decision comes on the heels of the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy and his crass remarks.

Anurag Bassi is a 32-year-old law graduate from Lucknow’s Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, who started his career in 2017 and has since gained a significant following on social media.

