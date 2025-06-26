Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slams Zohran Mamdani over mayoral bid in New York

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has strongly criticized Zohran Mamdani, a New York mayoral candidate. Mamdani, who is 33 years old and was born to Indian parents in Uganda, has been facing growing criticism.

Singhvi, a Rajya Sabha member, bluntly expressed his disapproval of Mamdani’s recent win in the democratic mayoral primaries against former mayor Andrew Cuomo, which has boosted his chances in the main election.

“When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan’s PR team takes the day off. India doesn’t need enemies with ‘allies’ like him shouting fiction from New York,” said Singhvi in a social media post hours after he emerged as a key contender in the race for mayor’s post in the Big Apple.

Singhvi’s remark was followed by US President Donald Trump’s “Lunatic” jibe at Mamdani, highlighting that the democrats had “crossed the line”.

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “With our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani…our Country is screwed.” he concluded by saying this.