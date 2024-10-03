Congress leader and former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

On Thursday, October 3, Enforcement Directorate summoned former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin in an alleged money laundering case. The summons is related to Mohammed Azharuddin’s tenure as the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s President in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002(PMLA) case.

However, Azharuddin didn’t appear before the ED officers and sought more time. Azhar (as he is popularly known), was previously accused of corruption and embezzlement of funds during his tenure as HCA President. Telangana’s Rachakonda Police on November 6, 2023, registered 4 cases of corruption against the scam-tainted former Indian skipper.

Some other office bearers and previous members of Hyderabad Cricket Association were also named in the FIR. The accused were booked with criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy in violation of IPC sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 469, and 120-B.