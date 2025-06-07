Controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif skips Eindhoven event after World Boxing introduces mandatory sex testing

Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer, made headlines during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris over her real gender. Khelif, who was suspected to be a biological man by many, won a gold medal in the women’s 66-kilogram category even though many people questioned her eligibility for the event.

Now, Khelif is back in the news after she decided to skip the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands after World Boxing announced mandatory sex testing for all participants.

Earlier, Khelif was supposed to return to international competition at the tournament in Eindhoven but apparently, her plans changed after World Boxing announced its new sex testing policy last Friday.

Notably, in November 2024, a leaked medical report of Imane Khelif had shown that she has Male karyotype.