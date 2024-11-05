Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer, made headlines during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Khelif, who was suspected to be a biological man by many, won a gold medal in the women’s 66-kilogram category even though many people questioned her eligibility for the sport. Now, a new scandal broke out months after the Paris Games concluded when a leaked medical report revealed that Khelif is, in fact, a man.

French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia obtained the report, which revealed that the 25-year-old has internal testicles and an XY chromosome composition, which could imply a hereditary disorder called 5-alpha reductase deficiency. This disorder affects sexual development and frequently leads to limited secondary masculine traits and ambiguous genitalia. Khelif’s anatomy, including the lack of a uterus and the existence of what was characterized as a micro-penis, was described in the report.

The report was prepared in June 2023 by medical experts from Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers and Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris. Additionally, it suggested hormone therapy and surgical correction to match Khelif’s physical characteristics to her self-perceived gender identity.

Harbhajan Singh, the former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner, also responded to the development by tagging the Olympics on social media and asking them to take back the gold medal.

Take the Gold back @Olympics This isn’t fair https://t.co/ZO3yJmqdpY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2024

British journalist Piers Morgan also shared the report and added, “Confirmation of what some of us said at the time: Khelif is a biological man.” He demanded that the gold medal should be taken away and given to the “best actual” woman.

Confirmation of what some of us said at the time: Khelif is a biological man. The gold medal should now be stripped and awarded to the best actual woman. https://t.co/iqVlqQhrwr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2024

“Remember the man who won an Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing,” asked the United States swimmer Riley Gains and highlighted that Khelif has XY chromosomes, male testosterone levels, testicles, and a micropenis. “But that never mattered, they believe that words & feelings make you a woman, not biology,” she accused.

Remember the man who won an Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing?



His medical reports show he has XY chromosomes, male testosterone levels, testicles, & a micropenis.



But that never mattered—they believe that words & feelings make you woman, not biology.https://t.co/Ip8KLvEt6S — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 4, 2024

The Algerian’s involvement in women’s sports has put her in the public eye. She was not permitted to compete in the 2023 World Championship gold medal bout in New Delhi by the International Boxing Association (IBA) which sparked a lot of heated debate around the issue. It gained more attention at the Olympics in Paris, where prominent public figures voiced their opinions and demanded that Khelif’s eligibility be reviewed.

Donald Trump also used her example in an advertisement criticizing the Biden-Harris administration’s gender-ad athletics policy. When asked about their stance on transgender issues, Republican leaders, including Vivek Ramaswamy and vice presidential candidate JD Vance, similarly stated that they would not permit men to participate in female-only sports.

“I’m a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified,” Imane Khelif claimed while responding to the row. Notably, J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk, among others were named in a criminal complaint filed to French authorities in August over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” against the Algerian boxer, according to her attorney Nabil Boudi. The development transpired after people expressed that “only women should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.” The legal action was also initiated against X (formerly Twitter).

Interestingly, Imane Khelif had won her first Olympic boxing match after Italian opponent Angela Carini quit the bout after 46 seconds. The Italian boxer, while in tears, said, “I have always honoured my country with loyalty. This time, I didn’t win because I couldn’t fight anymore. So I ended the match. I’m used to suffering. I’ve never taken a punch like that, it’s impossible to continue. I’m nobody to say it’s illegal. I have never been hit so hard in my life. It’s up to the IOC to judge.”