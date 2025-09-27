A shocking incident unfolded in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Friday evening (September 26, 2025), when five men stormed into a private coaching center, vandalized property, and brutally assaulted staff members. The violence came after the coaching director confronted the accused over their persistent harassment of a female student.

According to reports, the victim, who studied at a Jail Road coaching institute, had been stalked and harassed for over a month by Amir, Tahir, Rahil, Hameed, and Saddam. The accused not only taunted her but also threatened to forcibly convert her religion and marry her. They even warned that if she resisted, they would throw acid on her face.

The girl raised an alarm earlier in the day through Child Helpline 1098 and informed the coaching director Hemraj. When Hemraj confronted the group, they returned armed with weapons, barged into the center, thrashed staff members, and wrecked the premises.

Videos of the violent attack went viral on social media, sparking outrage among local Hindu groups and residents. BJP leaders and community representatives rushed to the spot demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The victim has lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station. DCP Rajesh Vidyarthi reviewed the situation and assured security for the girl. However, no arrests have been made so far. This marks the second such violent incident in Tonk in recent weeks, raising serious concerns over law and order. Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain peace.