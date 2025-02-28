Convicted match fixer Salman Butt defends under-fire Pakistan star Babar Azam, says Babar won more matches than the ‘greats’ of last 20 yrs combined

Former Pakistan Captain and their biggest batting star Babar Azam has been under a lot of fire in recent times over his performances in recent times, especially during key matches. Babar’s strike rate is being questioned repeatedly for quite some time now but he still has a lot of supporters, including Salman Butt, who was convicted of spot fixing during cricket matches.

The former Pakistani opener defended Babar Azam and demanded that fans and media should support Pakistan’s best batsman during his tough phase.

Speaking on GNN HD News in Pakistan, Salman Butt said: “His Test average with 9 centuries and 26 fifties is 44.5. One-day average is 56.72 with 19 centuries and 32 half-centuries. In T20Is he has an average of 41, strike-rate of 129. Someone tell me if these stats have been beaten by any single player in Pakistan in the last 20 years.”

Notably, Pakistan were the first country to get knocked out of the ongoing Champions Trophy. This is the first ICC tournament Pakistan is hosting in 3 decades but had to suffer the ignominy of becoming the first country to get knocked out of the tournament. Much of the criticism for their early exit has been directed towards their ‘star players’ Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan.