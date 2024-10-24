Cyclone Dana to make landfall between Odisha and West Bengal coasts tonight

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’, currently in Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal in the early hours of Friday, October 25. The cyclonic storm located within 200 km of the Odisha coast on Thursday afternoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha, with wind speeds expected to reach up to 120 Km/Hr.

Ahead of the landfall, Odisha experienced heavy rainfall and very windy conditions.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shantanu Thakur chaired a comprehensive review meeting to evaluate the readiness of the Ministry, the Directorate General of Shipping, and the India Meteorological Department. Precautions have been taken to ensure the cyclone doesn’t cause any casualties.