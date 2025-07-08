Dallas, USA: Indian family of 4 killed in car crash while returning from July 4th weekend vacation in Atlanta

In Alabama, USA, an Indian family of 4 was killed in a car crash while returning from visiting their relatives during the Fourth of July weekend. As per reports, Sri Venkat Bejugam, his wife Tejaswini Bejugam and their two children, named Siddharth and Mrida were killed when their car was hit by a speeding minitruck driving on the wrong lane.

The family had driven to Atlanta to visit their relatives and were returning to Dallas when the incident happened. The family’s car burst into flames after the head-on collision, and all four victims burned to death. The bodies were charred so badly that the authorities had to check dental records and conduct a detailed forensic examination to confirm their identities.

The family lived in Sutton Fields, a community in Aubrey, near Dallas. They were originally from Hyderabad, Telangana.