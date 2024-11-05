Days after OpIndia releases dossier on Wikipedia’s bias, Govt of India puts platform on notice, raises questions on politcial bias of Wiki editors

Days after OpIndia released a detailed dossier on Wikipedia’s blatant anti-India bias, the government of India has put the foreign platform that poses as an online encyclopedia on notice. As per reports, the GOI’s notice to Wikipedia highlights the multiple instances of rampant inaccuracies and bias displayed on Wikipedia.

Govt of India puts Wikipedia on notice. Govt writes to Wikipedia pointing out many complaints of bias and inaccuracies in Wikipedia, points out a small group having editorial control and asks why Wikipedia shouldn’t be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary: Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2024

The govt’s notice also highlights to the fact that a small group of people have editorial control over the content of the platform and has asked why Wikipedia should not be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary.

OpIndia released a detailed dossier on Wikipedia’s rampant misinformation campaign and politically motivated bias against India. The detailed research can be read here.

OpIndia’s research paper revealed that the structure of Wikipedia itself gives unmitigated power to a handful of individuals who are called ‘administrators’. There are only 435 active administrators in the entire world who have the power to ban editors, blacklist sources, ban contributors and decide the edits that should be made or reverted on articles.

Soon after OpIndia released the dossier, Facebook, another Left-leaning platform that has been accused of election interference in the USA and many such instances of furthering the political interest of a certain ideology, banned the dossier to restrict its viewership.