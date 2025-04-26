Days after taking responsibility for Pahalgam terror attack, terrorist organisation ‘The Resistance Front’ denies any involvement

In a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir, 26 Hindus were brutally killed by terrorists after checking their religion. Pakistan backed terrorist organisation ‘The Resistance Front’, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba had claimed responsibility for the attack. Now, the terrorist organisation has taken a U-turn and denied that they had any involvement in the attack.

In their media release, the terrorist organisation said, “TRF unequivocally denies any involvement in the Pahalgam incident. Any attribution of this act to TRF is false, hasty.”

Here's the clearest evidence Pak Army establishment is quaking in its boots. There's widespread unhappiness with General Munir's bravado to target India. This climbdown by Pak military proxy is the clearest example. Too late. pic.twitter.com/BlsyArdhs4 — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) April 26, 2025

Trying to dodge responsibility for their actions, the terrorist organisation said that an unauthorised message was posted from one of their digital platforms claiming responsibility

In a laughable attempt to distance themselves from the terror attack, TRF said, “After an internal audit, we have reason to believe it was the result of a coordinated cyber intrusion. We are conducting a full investigation to trace the breach, and early indicators suggest fingerprints of Indian cyber-intelligence operatives.”