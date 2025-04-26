Saturday, April 26, 2025

Days after taking responsibility for Pahalgam terror attack, terrorist organisation ‘The Resistance Front’ denies any involvement

In a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir, 26 Hindus were brutally killed by terrorists after checking their religion. Pakistan backed terrorist organisation ‘The Resistance Front’, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba had claimed responsibility for the attack. Now, the terrorist organisation has taken a U-turn and denied that they had any involvement in the attack.

In their media release, the terrorist organisation said, “TRF unequivocally denies any involvement in the Pahalgam incident. Any attribution of this act to TRF is false, hasty.”

Trying to dodge responsibility for their actions, the terrorist organisation said that an unauthorised message was posted from one of their digital platforms claiming responsibility

In a laughable attempt to distance themselves from the terror attack, TRF said, “After an internal audit, we have reason to believe it was the result of a coordinated cyber intrusion. We are conducting a full investigation to trace the breach, and early indicators suggest fingerprints of Indian cyber-intelligence operatives.”

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com