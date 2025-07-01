Death toll in Telangana’s Sigachi pharma company plant explosion reaches 34

A day after the horrific reactor blast occurred through the factory premises in Pashamylaram industrial area, the number of deaths rose to 34 in the massive explosion at Sigachi Industries Chemical plant in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Tuesday, July 1.

The blast has triggered a large-scale collapse of the industrial unit and sparked a massive fire. The incident flared between 8.15 am to 9.35 in the morning on Monday, June 30. The blast led to a prompt multi-agency emergency response that continues into Tuesday.

#WATCH | Sangareddy, Telangana: 34 people lost their lives in the Sigachi pharma industries explosion in Sangareddy.



On July 1, Sangareddy SP informed the media that the death toll has reached 34. Rescue operations and removal of debris from the site are still underway. Since the dead bodies have been raised from the debris, the toll has been sharply increased. Several of the injured succumbed to their wounds.

11 fire engines from multiple stations-Patancheru, Sangareddy, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Jeedimetla, and Rajendranagar were deployed to control the blaze, after a fire alert was received at 9.37 am.