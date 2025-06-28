Delhi: 19-year-old Yash stabbed to death by Amaan and Rehan after a minor argument

A 19-year-old man, Yash, was stabbed to death in Geeta Colony in Shahdara area of Delhi, police revealed on Saturday, June 28. The incident, as per the preliminary investigation, seems to be connected with a road rage incident. Reportedly, side mirror of Yash’s scooty hit one of the suspects which led to the fight. Two suspects in the case have been identified by police as Amaan and Rehan.

“The killing took place in the area of Geeta Colony. Yash, aged 19, was stabbed in his lower back by two boys, Amaan and Rehan. Our initial reports indicate that the three engaged in a road-related fight, which turned violent,” said Shahdara District DCP Prashant Gautam.

He further stated that no one had been arrested yet, but police units are tracing and apprehending the accused. “We are intensively looking for the two boys involved. Up to now, everything points to it resulting from a road rage altercation,” he said.