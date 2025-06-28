On Friday, June 27, The Royal Malaysian Police announced the arrest of 36 Bangladeshi nationals for their involvement in a radical movement and bringing extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the country.

Malaysia’s Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, making the announcement of the arrest of the Bangladeshis, stated that the police’s operation started on April 24 with three phases of arrests in Selangor and Johor.

The group of Bangladeshis had established recruitment cells within Malaysia as well to recruit more people to their ’cause’. They were particularly focusing on their own community for this purpose.

Out of the 36 arrested, five have been identified as being involved with the Penal Code’s Chapter VIA (which covers offences relating to terrorism), 15 have been issued orders for deportation, while 16 others are still under investigation over their role in promoting Islamic state ideology.

The Home Ministry statement read, “As a result of intelligence and coordinated action by the Special Branch Team, PDRM found that this group was bringing extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the country They even established recruitment cells within their communities for the purpose of indoctrinating radical beliefs, collecting funds for terrorist activities, and toppling the legitimate government in their home country.”

Home Minister Saifuddin warned that any attempts to make Malaysia a base for militant operations or transit centre for extremism movements will be tackled with firm, quick and effective action.