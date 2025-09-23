On 23rd September, around 150–200 people from Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar were rushed to the Emergency Ward at BJRM Hospital as they fell ill after consuming Navratri vrat food prepared using Kuttu Atta.

Delhi | On September 23, at 6.10 am, information was received at PS Jahangirpuri regarding a large number of people reporting uneasiness after consuming Kuttu Atta.



According to Jahangirpuri Police, at around 6:10 AM, they received information that a large number of people had reported uneasiness after consuming Kuttu Atta. According to Dr Vishesh Yadav, CMO at BJRM Hospital, around 150–200 people reached the Emergency Ward with complaints of vomiting.

Police said beat staff and public address systems were being used to sensitise local shopkeepers, vendors, and residents to prevent further cases. The Food Department has been informed and necessary action is underway to trace the source and examine the quality of Kuttu Atta supplied in the affected areas.

Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation as Kuttu Atta is consumed in large quantities during ongoing Navratri vrat.