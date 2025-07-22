A brief fire broke out in an Air India aircraft shortly after it landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. The incident occurred on Flight AI 315, which was operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on July 22, 2025.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the fire originated in the aircraft’s Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) after the plane had parked at the gate and passengers had begun to disembark. Fortunately, the APU’s safety system functioned as designed and automatically shut down the unit, preventing the fire from spreading.

All passengers and crew members were able to exit the aircraft safely, and no injuries were reported. While the aircraft did suffer some damage, the situation was quickly contained.

The aircraft has been grounded for a detailed investigation, and India’s aviation regulator has been formally informed of the incident. Further inquiries are underway to determine the exact cause.