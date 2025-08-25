Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack case: Accused planned to attack the Chief Minister with a knife

On Wednesday, August 20, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at the camp office. The accused, Rajkot resident, Rajesh Sakriya was arrested in the case. He told Police that he attacked Rekha Gupta after she allegedly ignored his appeals against removing stray dogs from Delhi.

Now reports have emerged revealing that Sakriya planned to attack the Delhi CM with a knife. An NDTV report says he also visited the Supreme Court after it ordered to catch stray dogs in Delhi and neighbouring areas and shift them to shelters away from residential areas.

However, after seeing the tight security there, he left.