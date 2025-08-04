Delhi court closes corruption case against AAP leader Satyendra Jain in PWD recruitments case after CBI says ‘no evidence’

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday, August 4, closed the corruption case against AAP leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain after the CBI submitted that they have found ‘no evidence’ of illegal gains.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh accepted the CBI’s closure report, which stated that after 4 years of investigation, no evidence of illegal gains has been found against Jain.

The Court observed that there is no material to even suggest any criminal conspiracy.

Delhi Vigilance had filed a complaint against Jain in 2019, stating irregularities in the hiring of 17 consultants for the PWD department under Jain as the minister, through outsourcing. The complaint stated that Jain had bypassed standard procedures to hire those persons.

Satyendra Jain has been facing probes on multiple other cases, including the classroom scam and CCTV scam. In 2023, he was in Tihar Jail in a PMLA case brought by the ED.