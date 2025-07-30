Delhi Court orders woman to stay 300 metres away from the house of married man she has been stalking, forcing for sex

A Delhi court has ordered a woman to remain 300 metres away from the house of a man she is accused of stalking. The plaintiff approached the court seeking protection from a woman (defendant), who had allegedly been stalking, forcing him to have physical relations with her.

Civil Judge Renu of Rohini Court prohibited the woman from coming within 300 m of the plaintiff’s house or contacting him or his family. “Defendants are also restrained from stalking, harassing, or following the Plaintiff [man] or any member of his family either in person or through any means of communication, including electronic, telephonic, or social media platforms. Defendants are further restrained from making any attempt to contact the Plaintiff or his family members, directly or indirectly, including through third parties,” the Court instructed.

The plaintiff apprised the court that he met the woman in 2019 in an Ashram, and the two started talking. The woman allegedly proposed to the plaintiff in 2022, which he refused, saying that he was a married man with children. However, the woman continued to stalk him and his children on social media. She even visited his flat and forced him to have physical relations with him. The woman allegedly even threatened to commit suicide.

After hearing the case, the judge observed that the defendant’s behaviour caused substantial distress to the plaintiff and violated the his fundamental right to move freely and enjoy his life peacefully.