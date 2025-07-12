Delhi: Four Storey building collapses in Seelampur, minister Kapil Mishra blames corruption during AAP government for such incidents in some specific areas

In a shocking incident, a four-story building collapsed in Delhi’s Seelampur on Saturday morning, July 12. Three to four people have been taken to the hospital, while several others are feared trapped under the debris. At least seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

The incident took place at around 7 AM, when the the building collapsed on the side of a nearby house. Additional DCP, North-East District, Sandeep Lamba said to news agency ANI, “We received a call around 7:30 am about a three-story building collapse in Gali No. 5 in the Welcome area. 7 members of a family who lived here, have been rescued. The operation to rescue others is underway. Police, NDRF, civil defence, and locals are working on the spot… 3-4 people are feared trapped… Locals have helped a lot in the rescue operations.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Locals help in clearing the debris after a ground-plus-three building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur. 3-4 people have been taken to the hospital. More people are feared trapped. https://t.co/VqWVlSBbu1 pic.twitter.com/UWcZrsrWOb — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2025

Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, also the Vice President of the BJP, accused the previous AAP govt of corruption leading to such incidents, and said that such collapses are taking place at some specific places in Delhi. He said, “a unique pattern has been followed behind the collapse of the buildings. Due to ‘vote bank’ politics, huge corruption has been committed over the last 10–15 years earlier in Mustafabad and now in Seelampur. We will probe the matter.”

एक खास तरह के इलाकों में बिल्डिंग गिर रही है, पिछले 10 साल में वोट बैंक के कारण भयानक करप्शन का खेल खेला गया है..पहले मुस्तफाबाद में गिरी अब सीलमपुर में गिरी.. हम इसकी जांच करवाएंगे pic.twitter.com/UH03ueO9i5 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) July 12, 2025

Buildings have been constructed in narrow passages, leading to the collapse of structures in unauthorized areas. Those who have played this game and bought votes from people are responsible for this. Strict action will be taken against those who are playing with the lives of people, he said.