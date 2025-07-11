Delhi Govt’s major reform: Restaurants, amusement parks, swimming pools etc will no longer need police permission, regular municipality permissions enough

The Delhi government has brought a major reform correcting a 45-year-old rule that said commercial establishments like restaurants, swimming pools, amusement parks, discos and others need to have police permission apart from the regular civic documentations and approvals.

Delhi government withdraws regulations requiring police permission for building restaurants, swimming pools, discos, video game parlours etc. These "mai-baap sarkar" rules were introduced in the 1980s. The usual municipal & building regulations, of course, still apply but we now… pic.twitter.com/t3Vla4QcJl — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) July 11, 2025

In a step towards minimising regulation and making it easier for businesses to start, the decision has been welcomed by many.

Earlier on June 19, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had withdrawn the sanction power granted to Delhi Police to issue NOCs to businesses like eateries, amusement parks and discotheques in the city. His order had stated that such businesses will no longer need to approach the Delhi police for NOCs.

The sanction power for NOCs was granted to Delhi Police in the 1980s. The LG’s order stated that Delhi police’s licensing branch will now only deal with arms licenses and licenses for explosives.

With the LG’s order now finally notified in the Gazette of India, it is now a law.