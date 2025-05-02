Delhi HC rejects TMC MP Saket Gokhale’s plea to recall order that asked him to pay Rs 50 lakhs and apologise publicly to Lakshmi Puri

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea by TMC MP Saket Gokhale to recall the High Court’s verdict that had asked him to pay Rs 50 lakhs and apologise publicly to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri for defaming her, reported Live Law.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav also dismissed Gokhale’s plea that sought condonation of the delay in seeking his relief. On July 1, 2024, Gokhale had filed a petition under Order 9 Rule 13, seeking recall of the ex parte order passed by the High Court on a defamation suit filed by Lakshmi Puri.

In December 2024, Lakshmi Puri, the former Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, moved a contempt plea against Gokhale after he failed to comply with the High Court order. Gokhale was then ordered by the HC to file an affidavit declaring all his assets, bank accounts and properties. The Court had also ordered the attachment of his salary as an MP of the Rajya Sabha, till he complies with the order.

Gokhale had levelled false allegations on Lakshmi Puri, regarding a property she purchased in Switzerland, dragging her husband Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman into his tirade.

Puri filed a defamation suit against Gokhale in 2021. Gokhale was asked to post a public apology to Puri on his social media handle visible for 6 months, and publish an apology in the Times of India.