Delhi High Court issues notice to YouTuber Ajeet Bhaarti over ₹2.1 crore defamation suit filed by TFI media

The Delhi High Court recently issued notices to YouTuber Ajeet Bhaarti and another defendant in a defamation case filed by The Frustrated Indian (TFI) Media group. In an order issued on 27th May, the court initiated the proceedings in the defamation case by TFI Media seeking ₹2.1 crore in damages.

Registering the plaint as a suit, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav ordered that the defendants must file written statements withing 30 days of the receipt of the summons.

TFI had filed the defamation case against Ajeet Bharti over his two posts on X on 22 March 2025 and 23 March 2025. Appearing for TFI, advocate, Jai Anant Dehadrai claimed that the tweets constitute defamation by Bhaarti and is causing great prejudice to TFI. Dehadrai told the court that TFI had asked Ajeet Bhaarti to not make any baseless assertions against the media house.

We had filed a suit for defamation in the Hon’ble Delhi High Court seeking damages amounting to INR 2.10 Crore from Shri Ajeet Bharati for making defamatory statements against our organisation. The matter was listed on 27.05.2025 before Hon’ble Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.… pic.twitter.com/ft62J3Nd6z — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) May 30, 2025

Therefore, TFI sought an interim injunction ordering Bhaarti to delete the two posts on X, apart from ₹2.1 crore in damages. However, the court refused to grant the interim injunction, saying this plea will be considered after serving the notices.

Notably, it seems that Ajeet Bhaarti has already deleted the tweets. The URLs of the tweets mentioned in the court order dated 27 May show that they no longer exist. The name of the other defendant is not mentioned in the court order. The next date for hearing in the case has been fixed on 7th July.