Delhi High Court quashes Central Govt’s order cancelling OCI card of fake news peddler Ashok Swain

On Friday, March 28, the Delhi High Court set aside the Central govt order that had cancelled the OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card of habitual fake news peddler and anti-Modi propagandist Ashok Swain.

As per reports, the High Court has allowed the Central govt to issue a fresh show cause notice to Swain.

Justice Sachin Datta of the Delhi High Court pronounced the verdict today after reserving the order in January.

The HC noted that Swain should not be ‘witch-hunted’ for his political views and opinions.

The concerned order for the cancellation of Swain’s OCI card was passed in July 2023, after a coordinated bench on July 10, 2023 had set aside a similar order cancelling Swain’s OCI card.

A detailed judgement on this is awaited.