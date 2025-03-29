Delhi horror: Woman’s decomposed body wrapped in a blanket found inside a bed box, police suspect foul play

A decomposed body of a woman was found hidden inside a bed box in an apartment in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, prompting a police investigation. The grim discovery came after neighbors complained of a foul smell from the flat.

Upon arrival, officers found the residence locked from the outside and noticed blood seeping from beneath the back door.

When police gained entry, they found the woman’s body wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a bag, which had been concealed in the bed box. The flat is owned by Vivekanand Mishra, a man between 50 and 60 years old. Authorities suspect the victim, believed to be around 35, was murdered two to three days before her body was discovered.

Shahdara Additional DCP Neha Yadav confirmed the chilling details, stating that an incense stick had been placed on top of the box where the body was stored. As of now, no arrests have been made, but police suspect the involvement of at least three individuals.

Further investigations revealed that Mishra visited the flat on Thursday night and again on Friday afternoon, raising suspicions about his possible role in the crime. While authorities have identified the victim, they are withholding details for now, with sources hinting at a major revelation in the case soon.

With legal proceedings underway, the case is unfolding as a significant murder investigation, and more crucial developments are expected in the coming days.